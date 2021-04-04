HEADLINES

CPEC projects put on fast track in second phase, says Asad Umar

Minister says now CPEC isn't just limited to infrastructure

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said that the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were progressing fast during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The way government handled the pandemic situation and made efforts to contain the spread of pandemic Covid-19, similarly, the government would continue working day and night for the success of CPEC, he said while addressing the reception ceremony of the first consignment, carrying equipment and machinery for Century Steel at Karachi Port, for setting up of a steel mill in Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

The minister termed the occasion as another manifestation of exceptional relation between Pakistan and China.

Asad said that CPEC was now entering the most important second phase. The projects were now not limited to infrastructure only, he added.

He also said that CRBC, a Chinese firm had entered into an agreement with Pakistan under CPEC to promote foreign investments for development and marketing in Rashakai SEZ.

He further said that work for the provision of basic necessities, including electricity and others at Rashakai SEZ, was underway at a fast pace.

The minister said Century Steel, a Chinese firm with the investment of $240 million, would set up a steel mill in Rashakai SEZ which would produce about 1.5 million tons of steel.
The firm would also employ over 600 Pakistanis during the construction phase while in the second phase over 1,000 people would be provided jobs, he added.

Asad said that the bilateral relation of Pakistan and China was not new, whenever Pakistan needed a friend China was there.

The federal minister lauded the efforts of Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian, speaking on the occasion, said that due to the concerted efforts of the government of Pakistan, the economy of the country was strengthening and gaining momentum despite the negative effect of the pandemic, especially the construction sector had been witnessing faster growth and the demand for steel had increased.

Because of the brilliant efforts from both sides China and Pakistan, the first phase of the CPEC had completed, he said.

Li Bijian said: “We are quite confident to attract more and more investments in Rashakai SEZ”.

The consul general thanked the federal government particularly CPEC Authority chairman for his support and efforts.

He that it was an honor for him to witness the reception of the first consignment carrying equipment and machinery for Century Steel was only a beginning.

On the occasion, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Bajwa, representatives of Century Steel, officers of KPT, and others were present.

Previous articlePakistan bowl again in second ODI against South Africa
Next articleIndependent filmmakers to introduce new talent in Lollywood
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NCOC bans transport for two weeks due to rising Covid cases

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has placed a ban on inter-provincial transport – which will come into effect from April 10 – on...
Read more
NATIONAL

CEC to decide on polling in locked down areas in Daska constituency

LAHORE: Punjab Election Commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan on Sunday said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will himself decide on the issue...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI MPA resigns over unaddressed complaints

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kareem Gabool resigned from the Sindh Assembly on Sunday, reportedly due to unaddressed complaints from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

New mobile kitchens to expand meals-on-wheels initiative to more cities

ISLAMABAD: The focal person for the government's shelter home initiative, Naseemur Rehman, has said 12 more mobile kitchens would start functioning in a fortnight...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan after plot to remove King

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Middle East Tahir Ashrafi on Sunday expressed Pakistan's solidarity with Jordanian authorities. The above was said after...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh suspends in-person classes for two weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday announced to suspend physical classes from grade one to eight in all public and private schools for 15...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

New mobile kitchens to expand meals-on-wheels initiative to more cities

ISLAMABAD: The focal person for the government's shelter home initiative, Naseemur Rehman, has said 12 more mobile kitchens would start functioning in a fortnight...

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan after plot to remove King

22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt

Independent filmmakers to introduce new talent in Lollywood

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.