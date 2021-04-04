Sports

Pakistan bowl again in second ODI against South Africa

By Agencies

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the second One-Day International at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

As in the first match in Centurion on Friday, captain Babar Azam said his side would try to exploit early moisture in the pitch in an effort to wrap up the three-match series with one game to spare.

Pakistan won a dramatic opening game by three wickets, scoring the winning run off the last ball.

The series is being played unusually late in the season for South Africa, with shorter days and cooler weather making batting conditions tricky for batsmen early in a game.

“We had a good chat about areas we can improve on,” said South African captain Temba Bavuma.

Both teams were unchanged.

Despite the absence of spectators because of Covid-19 restrictions, the South African team wore pink outfits to raise awareness of breast cancer.

It continued a tradition for One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at the Wanderers which started in 2013.

It was announced earlier on Sunday that South Africa had been fined 20 percent of their match fee for a slow over-rate during the first match.

Previous articleDecision on reopening educational institutions on Tuesday: Mahmood
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Delhi’s Axar tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IPL

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the start of their Indian Premier League campaign next week, the...
Read more
Sports

Sri Lanka batting stands firm against West Indies to ensure a drawn series

ANTIGUA: Sri Lanka’s top-order batting held firm to ensure a draw and a drawn series against the West Indies on the last day of the...
Read more
Sports

Miami Open: Sinner battles past Bautista Agut, Hurkacz stuns Rublev to set up final

MIAMI: Italian teen Jannik Sinner rallied past Spanish seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut at the Miami Open on Friday to book a meeting with Hubert...
Read more
Sports

Karunaratne solid as Sri Lanka, rain frustrate West Indies

NORTH SOUND: Determination and good fortune paid off for Sri Lanka's openers with Lahiru Thirimanne and captain Dimuth Karunaratne taking their team to 93 without...
Read more
Sports

Babar century helps Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball

CENTURION: A century by Babar Azam set up a three-wicket, last-ball win for Pakistan in the first one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park...
Read more
Sports

India cricket legend Tendulkar in hospital after contracting coronavirus

MUMBAI: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital Friday as a precautionary measure six days after announcing that he had coronavirus. The 47-year-old "little master" of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran sends Easter greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the Christian community. “Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter,” he said in...

NCOC plan advocates social distancing, precautions during Ramadan

Jordan military warns king’s half-brother to stop actions undermining stability

Scuffles in London as thousands join ‘kill the bill’ rallies across Britain

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.