CITY

Devotees clash with police at shrine shut over Covid-19

By Monitoring Report

KARACHI: The government deployed paramilitary troops Friday to a shrine closed due to coronavirus restrictions, after hundreds of pilgrims trying to get in clashed with police.

Police said the pilgrims broke open the main gate of the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a 13th-century mystic Sufi saint, located in Sehwan.

The crowds attacked police and threw stones at night, police officer Mohammad Mushtaq said. Several policemen suffered minor injuries and investigations are ongoing.

Shrines across the country were closed recently as part of measures to help stem the spread of coronavirus. Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,723 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported a total of 609,691 infection cases and 14,697 deaths from coronavirus since March year.

Previous articlePPP’s ‘unprincipled’ behaviour ‘unforgivable’: Sanaullah
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PPP’s ‘unprincipled’ behaviour ‘unforgivable’: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday said the "unprincipled behaviour" of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is "unforgivable" and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aap Jaisa Koi: ‘Queen of Pop’ Nazia Hassan remembered on birth anniversary

LAHORE: One of the most iconic figures in the history of Pakistan music, Nazia Hassan, would have turned 53 today, had she not passed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister questions UK’s decision to ban travel from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday questioned the United Kingdom's decision to place Pakistan on a so-called red list of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran ‘puzzled’ at not being invited to global climate summit

ISLAMABAD: Apparently irked over not being invited by longtime aide US to an upcoming meeting on the climate crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen, son secure pre-arrest bail in FIA case

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Saturday granted one-week interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, India peace move silences deadly Kashmir frontier

MUZAFFARABAD: The machine guns peeking over parapets of small, sandbagged concrete bunkers and the heavy artillery cannons dug deep into Himalayan Kashmir’s rugged terrain...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran ‘puzzled’ at not being invited to global climate summit

ISLAMABAD: Apparently irked over not being invited by longtime aide US to an upcoming meeting on the climate crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on...

Tareen, son secure pre-arrest bail in FIA case

Pakistan, India peace move silences deadly Kashmir frontier

Five killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.