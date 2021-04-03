PPP’s ‘unprincipled’ behaviour ‘unforgivable’: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday said the “unprincipled behaviour” of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is “unforgivable” and asked the party to “accept its mistakes”.

Talking to reporters, Khan said the PTI government was caught red-handed stealing the by-election in Daska and termed the verdict of the Supreme Court the last nail in coffin of the incumbent setup.

He said that Pakistan cannot make progress unless the public vote is respected. “Right now there is no rule of law or supremacy of constitution in the country,” he added.

Khan claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were involved in rigging and demanded terminatation of 20 presiding officers who had reportedly gone missing.

He further said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will continue its fight against the government.

Speaking about internal differences between members of the opposition alliance, he said that PPP’s decision to seek help from government allies for the seat of Senate Opposition Leader was wrong.