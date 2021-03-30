‘Feeling better today after so many well-wishers’ prayers’ says President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, on Tuesday said that he was overwhelmed and humbled by well-wishers’ prayers pouring in for his early recovery.

“I am overwhelmed & humbled by good wishes & prayers, that I believe create a palpable aura of healing. Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today,” the president said on Twitter.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also called him and shared his experience. He also advised rest, sleep and soups.

Moreover, the president said he would try to thank everyone from his another Twitter handle @ArifAlviUpdates.

Meanwhile, the president’s son, Awab Alvi, said his father had been “super busy” last week, and might have been exposed amid all the activity, despite wearing a mask diligently.

Sharing an update on the president’s health on Twitter, Awab said: “Good to share that @ArifAlvi is doing well — upbeat and enjoying a few days off,” he said.

Awab urged the people to continue wearing masks and protect themselves from the deadly disease.

A day earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” the president had said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Alvi, had said she had her test done too, but was negative and quarantining.

About President Alvi, she had said that he had mild symptoms but was in good spirit.

“Alhamdulillah President @ArifAlvi has mild symptoms but is in good spirits,” Begum Samina Alvi had said on twitter.

“I had my test done too & am negative & quarantining. We had our vaccine 1st dose done but it takes time to build immunity & I request everyone to please continue to get vaccinations done & practice SOPs [Standards Operating Procedures],” she had added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a tweet on Monday had said that Defence Minister Pevaiz Khattak had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Pervaiz Khattak is diagnosed with Covid positive. Get well soon PK,” Imran Ismail had said in his tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20.

However, According to Special Assistant to PM on National Health Sevices Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister had made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters remained stable.

“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and int’l guidelines,” Dr Faisal said in a tweet on Sunday.