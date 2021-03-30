CITY

Three Karachi neighbourhoods under smart quarantine

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday imposed targeted lockdowns in three sub-divisions of Karachi in view of an uptick in Covid-19 cases there.

A notification said the restrictions have been imposed in the several union councils and residential areas of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg. The quarantine would remain in force till April 12.

The decision was taken as the areas had been identified as Covid-19 hotspots by the district health officer (DHO).

The notification further stated that everyone travelling from the affected areas must wear face masks whereas pillion riding was banned.

Furthermore, all business and industrial activities, along with family gatherings have been banned in the neighbourhoods with instructions to Covid-positive patients to quarantine at home.

The government further said it would take all possible steps to distribute rations to deserving people living in the affected areas, the notification added.

With 269 new cases, the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sindh climbed to 265,158. Authorities received back a transmission rate of 2.98 percent after conducting 9,030 tests.

The province also reported 4 new deaths, raising the toll to 4,495, while its recoveries rose by 183 to 255,952. Overall, the province now has 4,711 active cases of the coronavirus.

Previous articleMinister announces domestic packaging of 3 million imported CanSino jabs
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister announces domestic packaging of 3 million imported CanSino jabs

ISLAMABAD: The government will import CanSino vaccine jabs in bulk to package 3 million doses locally, announced Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran ‘fully recovered’ from coronavirus: aide

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has "fully recovered" from the coronavirus, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan said on Tuesday. "On the advice of...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP bans public events, imposes section 144 to arrest third wave

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday suspended all indoor and outdoor events due to a surge in fresh coronavirus cases. According to a statement, the government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks extension in G20 debt relief period

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at the United Nations Munir Akram called for an extension in the freeze in official debt service payments by the developing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Provinces directed to ensure compliance with coronavirus guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday directed chief ministers of all four provinces to ensure adherence to the directions of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hafeez Sheikh contracts Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who was removed from the post of Minister for Finance yesterday, tested positive for coronavirus, his successor Hammad Azhar confirmed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks extension in G20 debt relief period

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at the United Nations Munir Akram called for an extension in the freeze in official debt service payments by the developing...

Biggest share of Indian-made vaccines for COVAX stays in India

Provinces directed to ensure compliance with coronavirus guidelines

Procurement of wheat to begin from April 1: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.