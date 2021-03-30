Opinion

Depression and other mental issues

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Depression and other mental issues are existent and are enlarging day by day in our country. People who suffer from mental illness are often told that they are just overthinking, or trying to grab attention. We need to understand that disturbed mind is an actual problem and people who go through this have no command on it. We need to start undertaking such trouble minded people and try to be the source of aid and assistant to them.

One more important and serious nuisance that people who are having such disorders go through is extremely overpriced and immoderate counselling in Pakistan. Mental illness does not discern any rich or poor and so should our therapists and psychologists do. Mentoring should be free or at least should be affordable enough for every class of our society. This will surely help in overcoming and conquering the mental illness and utilize the talents of people for the well-being of our country. Healthy Pakistan will surely be the prosperous Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

MARIA EJAZ

Karachi

Previous articleHow can we be silent?
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

How can we be silent?

Washington Watch At the conclusion of Israel’s fourth election in two years, the picture that emerges is as clear as mud. Here’s what we have...
Read more
Comment

From 23 March 1940 to 26 March 1971

Sheikh Mujibur Rehman declared Bangladesh to be independent on 26 March 1971. There is a long trajectory of events that culminated in this cataclysmic...
Read more
Comment

Questionable exclusion from climate summit

Needless to say, climate change is arguably the biggest threat that the dwellers of the earth are faced with in the 21st century and...
Read more
Editorials

Off with his head!

In less than three years of his tenure Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed his third Finance Minister. Mr Khan had no consistent policy...
Read more
Editorials

Myanmar bleeds 

It was perhaps inevitable that when Myanmar’s military abruptly took over the country two months back, detaining its civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi...
Read more
Letters

PDM no more?

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was dead. Talking to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Questionable exclusion from climate summit

Needless to say, climate change is arguably the biggest threat that the dwellers of the earth are faced with in the 21st century and...

Off with his head!

Myanmar bleeds 

Afghanistan’s future will be decided at negotiation table: Taliban

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.