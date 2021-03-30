Depression and other mental issues are existent and are enlarging day by day in our country. People who suffer from mental illness are often told that they are just overthinking, or trying to grab attention. We need to understand that disturbed mind is an actual problem and people who go through this have no command on it. We need to start undertaking such trouble minded people and try to be the source of aid and assistant to them.

One more important and serious nuisance that people who are having such disorders go through is extremely overpriced and immoderate counselling in Pakistan. Mental illness does not discern any rich or poor and so should our therapists and psychologists do. Mentoring should be free or at least should be affordable enough for every class of our society. This will surely help in overcoming and conquering the mental illness and utilize the talents of people for the well-being of our country. Healthy Pakistan will surely be the prosperous Pakistan.

MARIA EJAZ

Karachi