Pakistan to accept peace pact reached between Afghan sides: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday announced that it would accept any agreement for peace reached between the Afghan sides.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and the Doha agreement has provided a historic opportunity for a durable political solution to it.

The withdrawal of the US Army from Afghanistan should be in a responsible and organised manner in order to avoid a vacuum, the FO said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said numerous times that Pakistan will continue playing a reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process. During a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar on March 20, FM Qureshi underlined that the intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He urged Afghan parties to work constructively for the shared objective of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. FM Qureshi underscored the need to remain cognisant of the challenges and impediments on the way, which could be overcome through patience, perseverance and persistence. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to facilitate all efforts for a negotiated political settlement and in this context also underlined the importance of exercising vigilance against the role of “spoilers.”