Nationwide anti-polio campaign starts today

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start across the country from Monday.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect from coronavirus will be strictly implemented during the campaign.

In Punjab, 20 million children of two to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during a five-day drive.

According to a spokesman of Punjab Health Department, 120,000 health workers will take part in the campaign.

In Sindh, nine million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during a week-long drive.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), more than six point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the five-day campaign.

According to KP Emergency Operation Centre, about 30,000 teams have been constituted which will visit door to door to vaccinate the children.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), over 242,000 children upto five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

The Health Department has constituted 1690 fixed and mobile teams for this purpose.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), children will be administered anti-polio drops, during the five-day anti-polio campaign. According to AJK Health Department, 2,000 mobile teams have been constituted for the drive, while 397 fixed and 124 transit points have also been set up to make the anti-polio drive successful.