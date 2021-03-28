NATIONAL

Nationwide anti-polio campaign starts today

By Akif Rashid

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start across the country from Monday.
The standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect from coronavirus will be strictly implemented during the campaign.
In Punjab, 20 million children of two to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during a five-day drive.
According to a spokesman of Punjab Health Department, 120,000 health workers will take part in the campaign.
In Sindh, nine million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during a week-long drive.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), more than six point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the five-day campaign.
According to KP Emergency Operation Centre, about 30,000 teams have been constituted which will visit door to door to vaccinate the children.
Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.
In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), over 242,000 children upto five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine.
The Health Department has constituted 1690 fixed and mobile teams for this purpose.
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), children will be administered anti-polio drops, during the five-day anti-polio campaign. According to AJK Health Department, 2,000 mobile teams have been constituted for the drive, while 397 fixed and 124 transit points have also been set up to make the anti-polio drive successful.

Previous articleArrange for vaccines instead of making speeches, Elahi tells Imran
Avatar
Akif Rashid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Arrange for vaccines instead of making speeches, Elahi tells Imran

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus his energies on getting the maximum number of people...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM directs banks to simplify loan procedure under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD: rime Minister Imran Khan, while observing that people have been difficulties in seeking loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, has instructed banks to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PEMRA directive violates liberties of expression and information: CPNE

KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), expressing concern over the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directive regarding reporting of the National Accountability...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panel for anti-rape law to devise implementation mechanism soon

ISLAMABAD: Special Committee for Implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021, is likely to devise mechanism soon in order to curb growing incidents of...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM to highlight Pakistan role in Afghan peace in Heart of Asia today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) Ministerial Conference, being held on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi jets arrive for multinational Aces Meet 2021-1 exercise

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi Royal Air Force (RSAF) contingent has arrived to participate in the two-week-long multinational air exercise called ‘Aces Meet 2021-1’. The Saudi Air Force...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM directs banks to simplify loan procedure under Naya Pakistan Housing...

ISLAMABAD: rime Minister Imran Khan, while observing that people have been difficulties in seeking loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, has instructed banks to...

Govt succumbs to Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan again

Karachi is dirty

Polluted Turbat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.