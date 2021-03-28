Arrange for vaccines instead of making speeches, Elahi tells Imran

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus his energies on getting the maximum number of people vaccinated.

Commenting on a televised address by the premier to the nation on Sunday, the PML-Q leader said that in order to successfully combat the virus, it is more important for the prime minister to “arrange for vaccines instead of making speeches”.

The premier had warned of an intensifying third wave of the coronavirus and appealed to the people to exercise precautions as he fears that the peaks the country may see maybe “worse than the first two peaks”.

Elahi expressed concern that there are surges in coronavirus cases being recorded daily, and Pakistan, compared to other countries in the region, is lagging behind the most in terms of vaccinations.

He also spoke of the government’s failure to control prices of essential commodities, saying that with the amount of inflation Pakistan is witnessing today, it has “become difficult for people to manage even two meals a day”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader said that if the people are not provided immediate relief, “the PTI-led government will find itself in a pickle in the next election”.