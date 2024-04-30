Govt committed to providing quality health services to people, says CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the Punjab government was committed to providing quality health services to the people of the province.

Talking to the media at Children’s Hospital here, she said the provincial government was making efforts to overcome the dearth of doctors in far-flung areas of Punjab.

“Every penny of the national exchequer belongs to the people,” she said, adding, “And the government is determined to spend the amount on improving the health sector.”

She also announced the construction of a new intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital, and ordered the release of funds for the purpose as early as possible so that the project could be completed at its earliest.

Maryam said the government planned to build a state-of-the-art hospital in each district of the province.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a Daycare Center at the hospital and reviewed the facilities provided there.

She mingled with the kids and presented them flowers.

The chief minister directed the center staff to look after the children properly and ensure their safety.

She also visited the hospital’s ward for the newborns and talked to their parents.

She also reviewed the proposal to build a children’s hospital at every divisional headquarters akin to that of Lahore and placing it under the command of Lahore’s Children’s Hospital’s management.

Maryam also directed the provincial ministers to visit the hospital on a daily basis.

She also attended the function held to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Islamic Aid, UK and the University of Health Sciences for the construction of a college block.

Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC Dr. Masood Sadiq and Islamic Aid Chairman Mehmoodul Hassan signed the document.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique, MPA Sania Ashiq, Dr. Adnan Khan, Secretary Health Ali Jan, Secretary Information Ahmad Aziz and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.