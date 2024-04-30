SIC head warns of resignation from assemblies if Imran Khan does not get justice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza warned the government that they will tender their resignations from the assemblies if former premier Imran Khan does not get justice.

In a tweet on Monday, “If the founder of PTI [Imran Khan] does not get justice, we will not sit in the assemblies.” In the tweet, Hamid Raza suggested to the PTI leadership that they need to consider resigning from the assemblies and coming to the roads [for protest].

SIC head Sahibaza Hamid Raza MNA also said that he will be the first person to resign from the National Assembly for PTI founder Imran Khan. He said the PTI leadership should give a time frame of three weeks to eight weeks to the government for their demands.

On the other hand, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan announced tabling a resolution against the fake police cases on PTI leadership.

Talking to media outside the session court in Islamabad on Monday, Omar Ayub said an FIR was filed against him and his colleagues because they demonstrated for prisoner number 804 [Imran Khan].

He said they used their constitutional and legal right of a peaceful protest rally in the presence of Islamabad police, the next day, a fake case under various provisions was registered against them.

Omar Ayub said all this illegal act was taking place at the behest of the Chief Minister of Punjab and other authorities who are the product of the so-called Form 47.

Ironically, on the same day my house caught fire but police and rescue 1122 arrived after one and a half hours taking the stand that they were not getting the address of the house, he said adding that Punjab Police and Islamabad Police have become corrupt.