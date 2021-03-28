CITY

Nadra centres to distribute Covid-19 vaccination certificates

By INP

KARACHI: National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) Sunday said Covid-19 vaccination certificates can be collected from all three mega centres in Karachi.

Nadra Sindh Director General Ajam Durrani said the facility has been provided at the authority’s mega centres operating in the metropolis.

“The certificate can also be accessed at our website with the national identity card number,” he said.

“The immunisation certificate will be issued after completion of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the official further said.

The vaccination certificate, with an issuance fee of Rs100, will show their immunsation status.

A Covid-19 immunisation certificate portal was launched countrywide last week.

