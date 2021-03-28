Sports

Harare to host three T20s and two test matches against Pakistan

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe has chosen Harare as the venue for its first international cricket games since the pandemic began with Pakistan due to play three T20s and two test matches in April.

The T20 series will be played from April 21-25, followed by the test matches on April 29-May 3 and May 7-11.

Pakistan will fly out to Harare from Johannesburg on April 17 following its three ODIs and four T20s against South Africa.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has been at the forefront of the revival of international cricket in the post COVID-19 world and the tour of Zimbabwe is another step in that direction,” PCB director of international cricket, Zakir Khan, said in a statement on Sunday.

“We have always maintained that cricket and COVID-19 can co-exist in a safe and secure environment, and we continue to demonstrate this to ensure the game develops and flourishes in these difficult and challenging times.”

Pakistan has won all of the 14 T20 matches the teams have played. It has also won 10 of the 17 test matches it played against the African nation. Zimbabwe has won three of the test matches.

Zimbabwe last hosted Sri Lanka for a two-test series in January last year before the coronavirus halted most sports around the world.

Previous articlePresident calls for NA session on Monday
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India batting great Tendulkar contracts Covid-19 as new cases surge

MUMBAI: India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday he has contracted the novel coronavirus and has mild symptoms as infections continued to surge...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand clean sweep series with crushing 164-run win against Bangladesh

Wellington: Maiden centuries for Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell set up a crushing 164-run win for New Zealand in the third one-day international against Bangladesh...
Read more
Sports

Bonner leads West Indies resistance to secure draw against Sri Lanka

ANTIGUA: A patient, unbeaten maiden Test hundred by Nkrumah Bonner anchored a day of West Indies batting resistance against Sri Lanka as the home side...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan cricket players depart for South Africa

The Pakistan limited-overs squad left for South Africa on a chartered flight on Friday to play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals, according...
Read more
Sports

Bonner digs in as West Indies battle for draw in first Test

Antigua: A dogged half-century from Nkrumah Bonner kept alive the West Indies' hopes of at least forcing a draw in the first Test against Sri...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan players tested negative for Covid-19, depart for SA tomorrow

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that all the 35 members of the national squad named for the Africa tour have tested...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC bans wedding ceremonies, public meetings as cases rise

ISLAMABAD: As the nation struggles to contain a third wave of coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday announced a complete...

Islamabad gets first ever shelter for stray dogs

Nadra centres to distribute Covid-19 vaccination certificates

Without Trump, political disinformation dips — for now

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.