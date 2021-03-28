Top Headlines

Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

Religious groups accuse Modi of discriminating against minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India

By Agencies

DHAKA: Hundreds of members of a hardline religious group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At least 10 protesters were killed in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader’s visit, and violence raged on after his departure as anger swelled over the deaths.

Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s nationhood, and he left on Saturday after gifting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina some 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine shots.

The groups accuse Modi of discriminating against minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India and violence escalated rapidly during his visit.

On Friday, dozens of people were injured in the densely-populated capital Dhaka as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters. Thousands of Islamist activists marched down the streets of Chittagong and Dhaka on Saturday in protest.

On Sunday, activists with the Hefazat-e-Islam group attacked a train in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, resulting in ten people being injured.

“They attacked the train and damaged its engine room and almost all the coaches,” one police official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“Brahmanbaria is burning. Various government offices were set on fire indiscriminately. Even the press club was attacked and many injured, including the press club president. We are in extreme fear and feeling really helpless,” Javed Rahim, a journalist in the Brahmanbaria town, told Reuters by phone.

Several Hindu temples in the town were also attacked, he said.

Activists allegedly also set alight two buses in the western district of Rajshahi on Sunday, while hundreds of protesters clashed with police in Narayanganj, pelting them with stones, police said.

Protesters used timber and sand bags to block roads, as police retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas, leaving dozens injured in Narayanganj, just outside the capital, Dhaka.

The protests sparked by Modi’s visit have since flared into wider demonstrations against police killings, and the Hefazat-e-Islam enforced a nationwide strike on Sunday.

“Police opened fire on our peaceful supporters,” Hefazat-e-Islam’s organising secretary Azizul Haque told a rally in Chittagong on Saturday. “We will not let the blood of our brothers go in vain.”

Previous articleHarare to host three T20s and two test matches against Pakistan
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NCOC bans wedding ceremonies, public meetings as cases rise

ISLAMABAD: As the nation struggles to contain a third wave of coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday announced a complete...
Read more
World

Without Trump, political disinformation dips — for now

WASHINGTON: Twitter said it permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account after the January 6 Capitol riot because there was a risk of further incitement of...
Read more
World

Beijing enveloped in hazardous sandstorm, second time in two weeks

BEIJING: Beijing woke on Sunday morning shrouded in thick dust carrying extremely high levels of hazardous particles, as a second sandstorm in two weeks hit...
Read more
World

US condemns China’s sanctions in dispute over Uighurs

BEIJING/OTTAWA: The United States on Saturday condemned China’s sanctions against two American religious-rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijing’s treatment...
Read more
World

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

LONDON: Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, on Sunday launched a book of photographic portraits taken during Britain’s Covid-19 lockdowns that she said would...
Read more
World

Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several

JAKARTA: A suspected suicide bomber blew up outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, wounding some people on the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Medic found dead

LAHORE: The body of Services Hospital's Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr Hassan was found at the hostel of the facility in Lahore on Sunday. The...

NCOC bans wedding ceremonies, public meetings as cases rise

Islamabad gets first ever shelter for stray dogs

Nadra centres to distribute Covid-19 vaccination certificates

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.