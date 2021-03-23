Opinion

The need for PDM

The importance of a two-pronged struggle

Editorial
By Editorial
0
0

A verbal dual continues between the PPP and PML(N), leading to questions about the survival of the PDM. A 10-party alliance is sure to have differences and exchanges of hot words between the components. But the opposition alliance will remain in one piece as long as it serves vital social functions and does not hurt the core interests of any of its components.

The entire opposition is under pressure. The common man’s sufferings continue to increase. There is no check on the prices of food items, power or gas. The media is in chains. Smaller provinces fear the annulment of the 18th Amendment. Even the courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan face threats. The issues do not come under discussion in Parliament. The PDM provides a forum to take up the vital matters.

There was a need not to try to force the PPP to resign from the Sindh Assembly where its government has yet to complete the second half of its tenure. Similarly, the election of Yousuf Raza Gilani as Senator should have led the PPP to be thankful to the alliance instead of demanding that the PML(N) surrender the office of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate to its nominee. The exchange of acerbic remarks between the topmost PML(N) and PPP leaders followed by repartee between their heirs apparent leads one to doubt the claims that both parties have drawn the right conclusions from their blunders.

In a country like Pakistan, where Parliament has been made dysfunctional, there is a need for a two pronged struggle, one from inside Parliament, the other from outside. The opposition parties consolidated their position by taking part in by-elections. It may not however be possible to legislate electoral rules that ensure that the electoral process is not manipulated by those who matter without strong public pressure outside the legislature.

As things stand, the PPP is confined to Sindh, the PML(N) to Punjab. Both are at times constrained to adopt a parochial approach. The PDM’s rallies provide an opportunity to both to establish a foothold all over Pakistan. This makes PDM useful to both, provided they do not tread on each other’s toes.

Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

