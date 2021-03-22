NATIONAL

Govt to shuffle important slots in federal, Punjab bureaucracy

By Shahzad Paracha
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail - RC2C6K9V0433

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint doers and go-getters to the important slots in federal and Punjab bureaucracy.

Sources said that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government wants to regain the masses support in Punjab by solving the governance problems so the higher-ups of the government have decided to post those officers who can implement the reform program in the remaining period.

Sources said that Cabinet Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera is a favourite for getting a very important position in Punjab.

In addition, the Secretary of National Food Security and Research Ghufran Memon is likely to be appointed as Civil Aviation director general (DG).

On the other hand, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) CS Khurram Agha is likely to be posted in an important position in the federal secretariat.

Meanwhile, the higher-ups of government also considering replacing all those federal secretaries who are considered to hold close ties to the last regime.

Furthermore, the government is also considering making changes in the Punjab police but the final decision will be taken after the premier’s approval.

Sources said that Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is also not happy with the performance of Immigration and Passport DG and there is a chance of his removal from the position.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Shahzad Arbab has completed his consultation with the concerned ministers and notifications will be issued after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it emerged.

The scribe approached the special assistant to PM on Establishment Shahzad Arbab and Secretary Establishment Dr Ijaz Munir for their comments but no reply received till the filing of the story.

 

Shahzad Paracha

