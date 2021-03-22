Opinion

Closed schools

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

It is an accepted and established fact that the state schooling sector in Sindh has failed miserably. However, that same failed state regulator is now responsible for regulating private schools which have had an impeccable track-record spanning nearly 50 years, and is the sole reason a literacy rate in Pakistan has existed. When the state operates in such an illogical fashion, do we really have any faith in the merits of their decision making?

The Directorate of Private Schools is now on the verge of forcing private school closures which will leave hundreds of thousands of children without schools in the province. The directorates only purpose seems to be withholding registrations and renewals in exchange for guaranteed admissions for their cronies, and making decisions about fees without any understanding of the operating costs of a school.

- Advertisement -

If they really possess the know how of operating successful schools, why don’t they use this to fix the government schools that need fixing and make education free and accessible to everyone in the province?

Maaz Abbasi

Karachi

Previous articleSuffering children
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Suffering children

You know that how COVID-19 will affect the mental health and psychological well-being of vast swathes of society.For many children, there’s no school, no...
Read more
Editorials

Need for a consistent security policy

It is quite common for administrations in Pakistan to share information about vital changes in government policies with foreign media while denying it to...
Read more
Editorials

Impending gas price bomb

There has been a relentless and consistent hike in energy prices for the past few months with both electricity and gas becoming increasingly unaffordable...
Read more
Comment

Idols of the mind

It is a shame no energetic soul in all these years has compiled and published Zia ul Haq jokes for the benefit of posterity....
Read more
Comment

Unfinished agenda of Jinnah’s Pakistan

March 23 has been a date of great significance in the struggle for freedom from British Colonial Raj and the creation of Pakistan under...
Read more
Comment

Serbia’s illusion of reversing Kosovo’s Independence

Now may be the opportune time for Serbia to reconcile its past unspeakable atrocities against the Albanian Kosovars. The sooner Belgrade comes to terms...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt to shuffle important slots in federal, Punjab bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint doers and go-getters to the important slots in federal and Punjab bureaucracy. Sources said that the Pakistan...

Idols of the mind

Unfinished agenda of Jinnah’s Pakistan

Serbia’s illusion of reversing Kosovo’s Independence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.