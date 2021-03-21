World

Spirit of Nowruz ‘more vital than ever’: Guterres

By Agencies

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Secretary-General has called on everyone to draw inspiration from Nowruz – the day that celebrates the arrival of the spring season – to strengthen solidarity among communities, as the world looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a message on Sunday commemorating the International Day of Nowruz, Secretary General Guterres recalled that last year, Nowruz celebration coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic. “This year, the Nowruz spirit is more vital than ever.”
“Today, we can start to see light at the end of the tunnel … As the world comes together to defeat Covid-19, Nowruz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature,” he added.
Nowruz, which marks the first day of spring and the renewal of nature, is celebrated by more than 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions.
In his message, Guterres also noted the importance of solidarity between communities and generations, highlighting that the commitment in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to “leave no one behind” is more essential than ever. “I offer my best wishes to everyone marking Nowruz. May this day advance happiness, health and harmony to all.”
In 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a festivity of rich diversity promoting peace and solidarity across regions and generations. The following year, the UN General Assembly welcomed its inclusion on the list and recognised 21 March as the International Day of Nowruz. It also urged member states to raise awareness about and to organize annual events in commemoration of the festivity, as appropriate.

Previous articleMinor girl allegedly raped in Gujranwala
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US Defence Secretary meets Afghan president amid peace process review

KABUL: United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in an unnanounced visit to Kabul on Sunday, as Washington reviews the peace...
Read more
World

Furore after Modi critic quits top Indian university ‘under political pressure’

The resignation of one of India's most prominent intellectuals and a fierce government critic from a top university has sparked student protests and worries...
Read more
World

Syrian army shelling of hospital kills seven in northwest town: witnesses

ISTANBUL/AMMAN: Seven civilians were killed and at least 14 medics were injured when artillery shelling from a Syrian army outpost hit a hospital in...
Read more
World

Massive religious gathering worries India as Covid-19 cases surge

NEW DELHI: India’s health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as...
Read more
World

India’s Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has told Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Morocco that further supplies of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will...
Read more
World

Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday, calling for an end to his leadership...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Official previously removed by PM Imran posted again in Lahore

The government has posted Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis as the Lahore commissioner. The official took to microblogging website Twitter to make the announcement on...

Pakistan ranked 105 in world happiness report

India quietly commissions first ballistic missile tracking vessel: report

Faraz urges Opp not to misguide people on coronavirus, vaccination

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.