NATIONAL

Minor girl allegedly raped in Gujranwala

By TLTP

GUJRANWALA: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Gujranwala on Sunday.
According to police, two men after taking the girl to the house located in Shahzada Colony in Gujranwala allegedly raped her. The girl was moved to the Civil Hospital for a medical check-up.
Later, on the complaint of relatives of the victim girl, the police arrested the accused namely Faizan and Ali Naveed.
Last week, a 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Okara, a district of Punjab. The rape victim girl said she was kidnapped at gunpoint and later was sexually assaulted by two men who recorded the video. The incident took place in Okara’s village of 91-R. According to the police, a case had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the victim.

Previous articleUS Defence Secretary meets Afghan president amid peace process review
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

50 years of Sino-US diplomatic ties: Dr Henry Kissinger lauds Pakistan’s ‘secret diplomacy’ in connecting China and the US

ISLAMABAD: As China and United States (US) observe 50 years of diplomatic relations, eminent diplomat Dr Henry Kissinger Sunday praised Pakistan for its key role...
Read more
NATIONAL

Official previously removed by PM Imran posted again in Lahore

The government has posted Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis as the Lahore commissioner. The official took to microblogging website Twitter to make the announcement on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ranked 105 in world happiness report

ISLAMABAD: The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network has released the World Happiness Report 2021 and Pakistan has been ranked at 105 out of 149...
Read more
NATIONAL

India quietly commissions first ballistic missile tracking vessel: report

ISLAMABAD: Joining an elite club of nations with access to nuclear missile tracking vessels, the Indian Navy secretly commissioned the highly secretive Ocean Surveillance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Faraz urges Opp not to misguide people on coronavirus, vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday urged the opposition parties, specifically Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mentally disabled woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

A woman with a mental disability was gang-raped by at least two men in Faisalabad and her widowed mother has accused police of causing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan ranked 105 in world happiness report

ISLAMABAD: The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network has released the World Happiness Report 2021 and Pakistan has been ranked at 105 out of 149...

India quietly commissions first ballistic missile tracking vessel: report

Faraz urges Opp not to misguide people on coronavirus, vaccination

Mentally disabled woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.