Abbasi asks PTI’s Shujra to join PML-N

Abbasi also met Bilawal to seek his support for the PML-N candidate for NA-249

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haji Muzaffar Ali Shujra to join its ranks, a private news outlet reported on Saturday.

According to the report, a PML-N delegation, comprising former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former minister Miftah Ismail and some others, met Shujra and offered him to join their party.

Shujra had joined the ruling PTI in 2018. He had served in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and was a minister in the Sindh cabinet from 2003 to 2018.

Separately, Abbasi also met PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to seek his support for the PML-N candidate for NA-249.

According to a PPP statement, Abbasi arrived at Bilawal House, Karachi with a delegation of PML-N leaders to discuss political matters.

Bilawal told Abbasi that he will consult his party’s leadership and respond to the PML-N’s request accordingly.

