Sports

India seal series 3-2 after 36-run victory against England

Rohit Sharma's blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India's massive total of 224 for two

By News Desk
AHMEDABAD, INDIA - MARCH 20: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan of India lift the trophy with teammates after winning the 5th T20 International between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images)

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India’s massive total of 224 for two.

Skipper Virat Kohli contributed unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan’s stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39.

India struck early with Bhivneshwar Kumar dismissing dangerous Jason Roy for a duck and kept consistent pressure on England.

Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) scored half-centuries but the required run rate kept mounting. The visitors managed 188 for 8 for in its 20 overs.

Virat Kohli, India skipper, was named the Man of the Series. He said that it was a complete game for them today. “We had put runs on the board and the bowlers did well to defend the total.” On batting with Rohit, he said they communicated well and trusted their defence. “We will be opening in the Indian T20 league as well as he wants to try different positions.” He also praised Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as they showed responsibility to bat well. Kohli said that the team is almost ready for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, England skipper Morgan stated, “I think the series facing a strong Indian team was fantastic… India outplayed us in the big moments of the game and deserved to win. As a general principle we bat deep – we try to take advantage of it – but couldn’t do so in big moments. In South Africa against South Africa, we chased 225. Have to commend Adil Rashid for the new role with the new ball. That gives us the extra option. The top order really well in the two wins we did win.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Man of the Match, said, “Good to be back and contribute to the team. Feeling good body-wise, bowling with the new ball and at the death. When you get a wicket with a new ball, it gives you confidence.”

Previous articleAbbasi asks PTI’s Shujra to join PML-N
Next articleNajibullah Zadran, bowlers drive Afghanistan to series sweep
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Najibullah Zadran, bowlers drive Afghanistan to series sweep

Asghar Afghan became the most successful men's T20I captain of all time, surpassing MS Dhoni, as Afghanistan recorded their 42nd win under him in...
Read more
Sports

Sharjeel is beneficial for national team: Babar

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that batsman Sharjeel Khan, being in form, will be a winning addition to the national side. In a virtual...
Read more
Sports

Nabi helps Afghanistan seal T20I series win over Zimbabwe

ABU DHABI: Aggressive batting from Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi and three wickets from Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 45 runs in the...
Read more
Sports

In Gaza, loss of a leg doesn’t deter ‘hero’ footballers

GAZA: Palestinian footballer Mohammed Abu Bayad, whose leg was amputated after being injured by Israeli fire, has become the first to score using crutches in...
Read more
Sports

India beat England by 8 runs to level series

AHMEDABAD: Suryakumar Yadav smashed 57 and India's bowlers stifled England's batters in a tense finale to claim an eight-run victory in the fourth Twenty20 international...
Read more
Sports

Court directs FIA to file harassment case against Babar Azam

LAHORE: A local court on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a case against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam related to harassment allegations. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

India seal series 3-2 after 36-run victory against England

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known...

Abbasi asks PTI’s Shujra to join PML-N

Journalist kidnaped, tortured by unknown people in Islamabad

Vaccination centres to remain closed on Sundays, holidays: NCOC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.