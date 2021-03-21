India seal series 3-2 after 36-run victory against England

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth and final Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India’s massive total of 224 for two.

Skipper Virat Kohli contributed unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan’s stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39.

India struck early with Bhivneshwar Kumar dismissing dangerous Jason Roy for a duck and kept consistent pressure on England.

Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) scored half-centuries but the required run rate kept mounting. The visitors managed 188 for 8 for in its 20 overs.

Virat Kohli, India skipper, was named the Man of the Series. He said that it was a complete game for them today. “We had put runs on the board and the bowlers did well to defend the total.” On batting with Rohit, he said they communicated well and trusted their defence. “We will be opening in the Indian T20 league as well as he wants to try different positions.” He also praised Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as they showed responsibility to bat well. Kohli said that the team is almost ready for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, England skipper Morgan stated, “I think the series facing a strong Indian team was fantastic… India outplayed us in the big moments of the game and deserved to win. As a general principle we bat deep – we try to take advantage of it – but couldn’t do so in big moments. In South Africa against South Africa, we chased 225. Have to commend Adil Rashid for the new role with the new ball. That gives us the extra option. The top order really well in the two wins we did win.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Man of the Match, said, “Good to be back and contribute to the team. Feeling good body-wise, bowling with the new ball and at the death. When you get a wicket with a new ball, it gives you confidence.”