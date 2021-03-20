CITY

Journalist kidnaped, tortured by unknown people in Islamabad

By Bilal Sabri

ISLAMABAD: Shamim Mehmood, a freelance journalist, was kidnapped from Islamabad’s Sector G-6 and tortured and interrogated for four hours before his release on the Islamabad Express Highway on Saturday, according to an application the victim in the Aabpara police station.

The victim filed the application for investigation and prosecution of the accused persons as per the law. He also raised his concerns of life threat in the aftermath of the event.

The application stated that as soon as he reached the spot, where his friend Arshad Gill had called him for urgent discussion, three men with coverings on their faces surrounded him and forcefully put him in a car.

“They covered my face with a black cloth and took me in an interrogation room after around 15 minutes’ drive,” he stated.

“They took my mobile phone and aggressively interrogated and physically assaulted me before asking different obnoxious questions for around four hours,” the applicant added.

“They beat me hard with their hands, foot and sticks and after almost four hours of this repeated exercise, they released me on the Islamabad Express Highway.”

He prayed to register a case on account of kidnaping, wrongful confinement and physical hurt.

When contacted, Arshad Gill stated that he along with the victim journalist had visited the embassy of Hungary in Islamabad for professional reasons and later visited the Foreign Office.

“I was abducted too but they did not torture me,” he said. He further explained his position by saying he is just a businessman and have no role, whatsoever, in what has happened.

Shamim has worked with Online News Agency, Daily Jinnah, Daily Morning Mail and some other local dailies.

Previous articleVaccination centres to remain closed on Sundays, holidays: NCOC
Avatar
Bilal Sabri
The writer is a member of the staff, Islamabad Bureau.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

WCLA restoring ladies mosque of Lahore Fort

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has initiated the restoration of a ladies mosque located inside the Lahore Fort and would be...
Read more
CITY

Shehzad steps down after PTI refuses to field him in NA-249

Malik Shehzad Awan, the ruling party’s lawmaker, submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday after he was denied party’s ticket for...
Read more
CITY

Karachi knife attack CCTV footage emerges as attacker and father secure interim bail

Two days after the brutal knife attack that took place in the limits of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex Karachi where two men...
Read more
CITY

Nasir directs Hyderabad administration to resolve cleanliness, drainage issues

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction over the issues of cleanliness, water supply...
Read more
CITY

FBR probes distributors’ involvement in cigarettes’ benami sales

KARACHI: The distributors in Karachi are reportedly involved in benami sales of non-duty paid cigarettes, Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday. Sources said that after receiving a...
Read more
CITY

Man launches bloody knife attack in upscale Karachi neighborhood, critically injures two

KARACHI: At least three men were brutally attacked at a housing society in Karachi over a minor parking dispute, late Tuesday night. The victims were...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Pakistan takes a leap into the future

Candid Corner “The deepest secret is that life is not a process of discovery, but a process of creation. You are not discovering yourself, but...

Covid-19 rages across country

The future of the gravy train

Improving mining conditions 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.