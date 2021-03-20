Imran tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, State Minister of Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced on Saturday.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” Dr Sultan said in a tweet.

The development comes days after the prime minister, 68, received a Covid-19 jab with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

He was administered the vaccine dose during the second phase of the vaccination process in the country in which people over 60 years of age are receiving shots.

On the occasion, the prime minister stressed that people across the country should follow the standard operating procedures to fight against the third wave of Covid-19 in the country, according to a statement from the his office.