PPP leader, others skip hearing in militancy-related case

KARACHI: Former minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain failed to appear before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday in connection with a terror-financing case.

Hussain is accused of harbouring and providing medical treatment to militants and criminals at his Karachi hospital on the behest of the three politicians: former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, Anis Kaimkhani and Rauf Siddiqui.

Hussain, Abdul Qadir Patel and Kaimkhani submitted applications for exemption from hearing due to several reasons.

The counsel for Patel that his client was unwell and could not appear in court. Hussain’s lawyer said he could not attend the court hearing due to the sensitive condition of his wife.

“Kaimkhani has been out of the city, so as he could not appear in the hearing today,” his counsel informed the court.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their presence in the next hearing.

Summoning more witnesses in the next hearing, the court adjourned the case till April 10.

Hussain, a former federal minister and close aide to former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, was taken into custody by Sindh Rangers in August 2015.

At the time, the Rangers contended that they have credible information regarding Hussain’s involvement in terrorism-related activities as well as embezzlement of funds.