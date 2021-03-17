NATIONAL

Korean embassy showcases cultural costumes

The expo afforded a chance for the people of Pakistan and the diplomatic community to take a closer look at the Korean culture

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: With an ambition to showcase the rich cultural heritage for the Pakistani people, the embassy of the Republic of Korea held an exhibition of Korean traditional cultural costumes on Wednesday.

In the expo titled ‘Korean Culture Day’, the traditional costumes of South Korea were displayed.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, has been strongly advocating and promoting people-to people contact between Pakistan and Korea.

Korea has a very unique culture, which makes it distinct from the other countries. Though Korea is developing very fast on modern lines, its people are proud of their cultural heritage, family values, food and traditional attires.

The expo afforded a chance for the people of Pakistan and the diplomatic community to take a closer look at the Korean culture.

With a limited number of guests, observing compliance to the Covid-19 SOPs, the event was largely attended by several high-ranking officials and their families.

The centre of attraction at the event was the depiction of making of Korean lanterns and display of Korean traditional costume, “Hanbok”.

Video clips were also shown about how to wear Hanbok. The guest ladies practiced wearing Hanbok and to them it was a really nice experience.

At the end of the event, the guests enjoyed Korean cuisine.

Korea has an incredibly rich, robustly preserved, and easily accessible history. And, after this event, one can say that history or ‘times gone by’ truly can come to life.

Previous articleEpaper – March 17 LHR 2021
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NAPHDA proposes escrow account for routing payment for the low-cost housing unit

The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) has proposed an escrow account for routing all transfers and payments, including the payment of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad to raise issue of hydropower projects on Chenab with Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Indus Water Commission will raise the issue of controversial hydropower projects built on the Chenab River by India during the annual meeting of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh cabinet decides to engage private hospitals, labs for Covid-19 mass vaccination

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has decided to engage private hospitals and laboratories in the Covid-19 Mass Vaccination programme and to encourage the private health...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB dismisses Maryam’s allegations as pack of lies

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday dismissed the recent statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, by terming it...
Read more
HEADLINES

NCOC raises alarm as Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 7.1pc

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday raised the alarm as the Covid-19 positivity rate crossed seven per cent during the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari urges Nawaz to return to Pakistan; long march delayed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAPHDA proposes escrow account for routing payment for the low-cost housing...

The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) has proposed an escrow account for routing all transfers and payments, including the payment of a...

Brilliant Buttler guides England to T20 win over India

Islamabad to raise issue of hydropower projects on Chenab with Delhi

New coronavirus variant found in French region of Brittany: French government

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.