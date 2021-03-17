COAS, ISI chief laud air chief’s contribution in making PAF second to none

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid have thanked Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), for his contribution in enhancing the professional capability of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during his illustrious career.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Mujahid on his farewell visit called on General Qamar at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

The army chief thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career. The COAS also appreciated air chief’s dynamic leadership and professionalism displayed during “Operation Swift Retort” and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism.

The army chief told the air chief that because of his immense efforts and quality leadership, the PAF is a force second to none at present, said the military’s media wing.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the CAS was presented a guard of honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Later, Mujahid paid a farewell call on DG ISI, who received and thanked the air chief for his contribution in enhancing the professional capability of the PAF during his illustrious career.

The air chief also appreciated ISI’s performance in guarding and furthering national interests, said the ISPR.