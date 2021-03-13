NATIONAL

Operation Swift Retort manifests PAF’s operational training: CAS

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that the lessons of Operation Swift Retort are a manifestation of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) operational training in realistic scenarios.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the 54 Combat Commanders’ Course, held at Airpower Centre of Excellence on Saturday, the chief of air staff noted that nowadays warfare’s successful accomplishment depends on effective vision and fusion. He asked the officers to be cognizant and aware of the adversaries.

The air chief expressed his satisfaction that the Airpower Centre of Excellence in general and Combat Commanders’ School in particular are taking strides in the direction to train future combat leadership.

He also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers, who had completed the strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Wing Commander Waheed Zafar while the Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Ahmed.

