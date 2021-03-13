Malicious campaign launched to dent PM’s popularity

ISLAMABAD: A well-coordinated malicious campaign has been started against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and the top bureaucrats in the federal government, who are close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

Well-placed sources informed that the campaign has been launched to malign the top officials, who are close to the PM, in order to build a pressure on the premier so that he could replace them with some new faces.

They said that the purpose of the malicious campaign against the PTI-led provincial governments and the top bureaucrats is not because of their performance but just to weaken the premier.

Sources further said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) adopted multi-pronged strategies after it failed to get public out in their rallies. The opposition parties now resorted to start malicious propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, calling them burden on the PTI, but the situation on ground speaks otherwise.

They said that since the Opposition and the people involved in the campaign have no interest with the public issues and just attacking the chief ministers and the top bureaucrats, especially Secretary to the PM Azam Khan, for their vested political interests, this strategy would also fail like their public rallies.

They added that the premier could not be blackmailed through such tactics as he would take the battle against the corrupt people to its logical ends.

As the premier, in a recent PTI core committee meeting, had categorically stated that he is not among those who flee the battleground, the opposition leaders have now opted to use other tactics to discredit the PTI and premier, they added.

The sources expressed surprise as how some renowned figures suddenly changed their point of views pertaining to the PM and his federal and provincial teams after ranking them the best and defending their policies at all fronts. Therefore, the sources believe that the overnight change of mind of some personalities clearly indicate that the PDM is using those people, who are close to the premier.

These selected people are seemingly given the task to run a vigorous campaign against the government’s policies by highlighting the inflation and other issues to ignite the public sentiments against the premier, the sources said.

The government had initiated a number of public welfare projects but only a few of those projects could get due attention in media as such projects further the popularity of the premier, they concluded.