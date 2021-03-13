NATIONAL

Malicious campaign launched to dent PM’s popularity

Punjab, KP chief ministers, top federal bureaucrats being targeted to discredit PTI

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A well-coordinated malicious campaign has been started against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and the top bureaucrats in the federal government, who are close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

Well-placed sources informed that the campaign has been launched to malign the top officials, who are close to the PM, in order to build a pressure on the premier so that he could replace them with some new faces.

They said that the purpose of the malicious campaign against the PTI-led provincial governments and the top bureaucrats is not because of their performance but just to weaken the premier.

Sources further said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) adopted multi-pronged strategies after it failed to get public out in their rallies. The opposition parties now resorted to start malicious propaganda against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, calling them burden on the PTI, but the situation on ground speaks otherwise.

They said that since the Opposition and the people involved in the campaign have no interest with the public issues and just attacking the chief ministers and the top bureaucrats, especially Secretary to the PM Azam Khan, for their vested political interests, this strategy would also fail like their public rallies.

They added that the premier could not be blackmailed through such tactics as he would take the battle against the corrupt people to its logical ends.

As the premier, in a recent PTI core committee meeting, had categorically stated that he is not among those who flee the battleground, the opposition leaders have now opted to use other tactics to discredit the PTI and premier, they added.

The sources expressed surprise as how some renowned figures suddenly changed their point of views pertaining to the PM and his federal and provincial teams after ranking them the best and defending their policies at all fronts. Therefore, the sources believe that the overnight change of mind of some personalities clearly indicate that the PDM is using those people, who are close to the premier.

These selected people are seemingly given the task to run a vigorous campaign against the government’s policies by highlighting the inflation and other issues to ignite the public sentiments against the premier, the sources said.

The government had initiated a number of public welfare projects but only a few of those projects could get due attention in media as such projects further the popularity of the premier, they concluded.

Previous articleOperation Swift Retort manifests PAF’s operational training: CAS
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Operation Swift Retort manifests PAF’s operational training: CAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that the lessons of Operation Swift Retort are a manifestation of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISPR releases national song in connection with Pakistan Day

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special national song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ (one nation, one destination) in connection with Pakistan Day...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faraz signals electoral, judicial reforms legislation

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured the offices of Senate chairman and deputy chairman in a contentious election, Minister for Information Shibli...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal denies claims of PML-N voting against PDM candidates in Senate poll

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected rumours suggesting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators did not vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement...
Read more
KARACHI

Taliban mastermind of SSP Aslam assassination arrested

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police Saturday arrested a terrorist of a proscribed militant group believed to be involved in masterminding the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB moves LHC to get Maryam’s bail cancelled in CSM case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Faraz signals electoral, judicial reforms legislation

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured the offices of Senate chairman and deputy chairman in a contentious election, Minister for Information Shibli...

Bilawal denies claims of PML-N voting against PDM candidates in Senate poll

Taliban mastermind of SSP Aslam assassination arrested

NAB moves LHC to get Maryam’s bail cancelled in CSM case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.