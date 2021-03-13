NATIONAL

ISPR releases national song in connection with Pakistan Day

By TLTP

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special national song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ (one nation, one destination) in connection with Pakistan Day to be observed on 23rd of this month.

ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the song in a tweet on Saturday.

The song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, which they had displayed 81 years ago on March 23, 1940.

Compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness are the essences, which consolidate Pakistan into one nation despite being a multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The song was sung by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig while it was written by Abid Hassan.

Previous articleSri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Faraz signals electoral, judicial reforms legislation

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured the offices of Senate chairman and deputy chairman in a contentious election, Minister for Information Shibli...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal denies claims of PML-N voting against PDM candidates in Senate poll

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected rumours suggesting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators did not vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement...
Read more
KARACHI

Taliban mastermind of SSP Aslam assassination arrested

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police Saturday arrested a terrorist of a proscribed militant group believed to be involved in masterminding the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB moves LHC to get Maryam’s bail cancelled in CSM case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election win

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi who were elected the previous day to the offices of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran okays creation of body to boost local drone production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the establishment of a drone authority to introduce an institutionalised mechanism for facilitating the development and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Taliban mastermind of SSP Aslam assassination arrested

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police Saturday arrested a terrorist of a proscribed militant group believed to be involved in masterminding the...

NAB moves LHC to get Maryam’s bail cancelled in CSM case

Imran congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election win

Imran okays creation of body to boost local drone production

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.