ISPR releases national song in connection with Pakistan Day

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special national song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ (one nation, one destination) in connection with Pakistan Day to be observed on 23rd of this month.

ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the song in a tweet on Saturday.

The song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, which they had displayed 81 years ago on March 23, 1940.

Compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness are the essences, which consolidate Pakistan into one nation despite being a multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The song was sung by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig while it was written by Abid Hassan.