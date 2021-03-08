NATIONAL

Interior ministry okays foreign postings of 30 Immigration & Passport officials

By Shahzad Paracha
British National Overseas passports (BNO) and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China passports sit on top of the Lai family's baggage before they emigrate to Scotland, at Asa Lai's parents home in Hong Kong, China December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

ISLAMABAD: In total negation of its own policy, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has approved foreign postings of some 30 non-technical officials of the Immigration and Passport (I&P) directorate on technical positions.

Sources said that MoI, on the recommendations of the I&P directorate, recommended 14 assistant directors (ADs), 12 deputy assistant directors (DADs), three superintendents and one assistant private secretary (APS) for foreign postings. However, the I&P directorate seemingly neglected the technical staff, who would be better equipped to deal with the technical issues of oversea Pakistanis.

Moreover, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had previously directed I&P to call back all those officials who have been working in missions abroad for more than three years.

Subsequently, the I&P director general (DG) in February had transferred 24 officials, including data entry operator, superintendent, deputy assistant directors, assistant director, system incharge, system administrator, technical officer, hardware specialist and hardware engineer back to Pakistan.

However, around 17 officials are still serving in different countries despite ending of their tenures. These included Hardware Engineers Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Amin, Baqir Raza, Zukhruf Azam, Tahir Mahmood, Zahid Naeem, Salman Akbar, Farhan Shahzad and Irfan Hafeez; System Administrator Haroon Jamil; Network Engineers Siddiq Akbar, Noman Shahzad Mir, Muhammad Imran, Fazal Mahmood and Abdul Rasheed; Printing Staff Muhammad Arshad; System Incharge Tariq Gardezi and Mohtashim Mohiyuddin; Technical Officer Jawad Zia; System Incharge Zeeshan Ullah Khan; Printing System Incharge Shakeel Saeed.

Moreover, the above staff has faced problems such as non-issuance of family visas and delays in funding, despite the fact the passport office is collecting Rs450 million in fees on a daily basis.

Certain actions of the directorate have led to speculation that it is playing favourites in its appointments. For instance, Farukh Ahmad was appointed to Oslo, Norway on deputation, whereas the policy states no deputationist shall be considered for posting abroad.

Previous articleUS envoy Zalmay Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with COAS
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and General Austin Scott...
Read more
HEADLINES

Moonis rejects reports of Bilawal seeking Chaudhry brothers’ help for Gillani

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday rejected media reports suggesting that Chaudhry brothers...
Read more
HEADLINES

TTP reorganising in country: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that security forces, including police, have rendered great sacrifices to restore peace in the country. The interior minister...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran lambasts Opp for bribing senator before upcoming election

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has said the opposition parties have already begun offering bribes to Senators in the hopes of securing the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt has ‘destroyed’ the media, asserts Justice Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa argued before the Supreme Court (SC) that the federal government has "destroyed" the media and is controlling it in an attempt...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Solid evidence’ of horse-trading in Senate elections: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the government will present "solid evidence" to support its claim of horse-trading during...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Imran lambasts Opp for bribing senator before upcoming election

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has said the opposition parties have already begun offering bribes to Senators in the hopes of securing the...

Govt has ‘destroyed’ the media, asserts Justice Isa

‘Solid evidence’ of horse-trading in Senate elections: minister

NCOC to review schools opening decision after surge in Covid positivity rate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.