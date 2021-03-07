One died, 40 injured after Karachi Express train accident near Rohri

ROHRI:One woman passenger was killed and 40 others injured as nine bogies of Lahore-bound Karachi express train derailed near Sangi railway station on wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as a resident of Landhi in Karachi, Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar confirmed to the media. He added that 15 of the injured passengers had been discharged from the taluka hospital in Rohri.

The deceased victim’s family members have been provided a compensation of Rs1 million by railway authorities while the others injured will be provided between Rs100,000-500,000.

A 200-foot section was missing which will have to be re-laid, it emerged.

Rescue team and soldiers of Pakistan Army reached the place of incident. As per Railways inspector general (IG), officials are working to open the track for trains.

The officials said that unfortunate accident was caused because coupler failure. The officials added that people have been reduced and work in underway to clear the tracks.

“Railways staff have temporarily cleared the Down track and train operations have resumed on it. Now, work is being done on the Up track. It can take several hours,” an official said.

Seven passenger trains that were to arrive in Karachi and eight that were to reach Lahore were been delayed due to the accident. However, railway authorities confirmed that the Lahore to Karachi train track had been restored for operations but the Karachi to Lahore train track would be made functional after 10 hours.

Speaking to a local news station, Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that a meeting has been called to discuss track up-gradation in Sukkur. “We will not compromise on the safety and security of passengers.”

He has instructed an inquiry report of the incident to be prepared which will come out in four to five days. “Anyone found guilty will not be spared and action will be initiated against them,” Swati promised.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer/Senior General Manager Nisar Ahmed Memon inspected the site where nine bogies of Karachi Express train derailed.

The Railways GM said that a report will be compiled regarding the mishap after thorough investigation. He assured to take action against the responsible people.

In October 2019, 74 people were killed after they a fire erupted inside a passenger train in Rahim Yar Khan.