Sindh Information secretary assures maximum help to media persons

Sindh Information Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Tuesday visited various sections of his department, including directorate of press information, admin and accounts, advertisement, press, films publication, legal, planning and development, social media, and section office.

He was accompanied by Press Information Director Jahangir Khan Abro, Admin and Accounts Director Azeem Shah and Deputy Director Mohammad Yousuf Kaboro.

The respective heads of the sections briefed the secretary about the overall working, achievements and development works.

The secretary also met with some media persons and discussed their problems in detail. He assured them that the information department would always extend maximum help for the solution of their professional problems. He also awarded press accreditation cards for the year 2021 to some of the media persons.

He was informed by Abro that all the pending applications for press accreditation cards 2021 have been complied and cards are being distributed to the media persons.