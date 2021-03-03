Pakistan playing role for regional peace, stability: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region and playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps (FC) and law enforcement agencies.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during his visit to North and South Waziristan districts on Tuesday, he said, “We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.”

On the occasion, he was also briefed on progress of border management regime, stabilisation operations, socio economic development projects including opening of border terminals, said the ISPR.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS commended their commitment and professionalism. He also interacted with tribal elders at Mir Ali and appreciated them for their unflinching support and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.