JUI-F leader’s killer apprehended: police

Shahid-ur-Rehman, the prime suspect in the case, arrested during a raid in Hangu

By News Desk

The police have said that they have apprehended the man behind the recent killing of local Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Ikram and his teenage son, it emerged on Monday.

Shahid-ur-Rehman, the prime suspect in the case, was arrested during a raid in Hangu. According to police officials, the man has also confessed to the crime.

A day earlier, negotiations took place with the JUI-F protesters who had been blocking the Murree Road (N-75) after the killing. The negotiations had been successfully carried out by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for operations.

“Murree Road has been reopened to traffic after talks with the administration and police,” Shafqaat had said on popular micro-blogging site, Twitter. He had also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

However, the protestors had stated that “If the culprits are not arrested, we will hold a protest again”.

A trio of gunmen shot and killed a cleric, his teenage son, and a student on the outskirts of Islamabad, police had said on Sunday.

A police official, Shahzad Khan, had said the killing took place in the Bhara Kahu when JUI-F leader Mufti Ikramur Rehman was heading toward his car with his 13-year-old son and a seminary student late on Saturday night.

Khan had said three assailants fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The cleric, his son, and the student received multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and Khan had said an investigation was underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the killings.

