CITY

ATC denies bail to PTI leader

By Staff Report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday denied bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh but granted the same to six other suspects nominated in a case pertaining to violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rules during a by-election.

In its verdict reserved earlier, the ATC granted the bail to six suspects, directing them to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

Karachi police had arrested Sheikh on February 16 from outside a polling station in Malir neighbourhood after ECP had ordered his expulsion from the constituency.

The following day, the police booked him under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in a case filed at the Memon Goth police station.

Staff Report

