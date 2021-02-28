NATIONAL

Expatriates show concerns over ‘continuous unpleasant events’ in Pakistan

OPF Canada Chairman Burhan Khan asks federal, provincial governments to make Pakistan a prosperous, developed and stable country in South Asian region

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistani Forum (OPF) Canada Chairman Burhan Khan has pointed out a weaker link among Pakistan, its institutions and expatriates, saying current situation and continuous unpleasant events in different parts of his homeland are a matter of concern for all the overseas Pakistanis.

“We expatriates expect from every government in Islamabad and all provincial administrations that they will make Pakistan a prosperous, developed and stable country in the South Asian region,” he said in a statement.

“Everyone must remember that overseas nationals will continue their support and vital role in Pakistan’s development,”

Burhan said that the new generation of expatriates will no longer be able to defend Pakistan and its ideology in the presence of continuous unpleasant events. He added that their problems are deep rooted and require a quick look from higher authorities.

“We are thinking and expecting to see better things in Pakistan,” he said, adding that they are living outside of the homeland but always trying to create a softer image of Pakistan as a society and as a country.

He said that the expatriates have to face a very tough situation due to bad news emerging on international media.

“We believe that Pakistan will never leave us high and dry despite the fact that we have left our homeland for mostly the economic reasons,” he said. “We always try to use label of Pakistani Canadians with all the pride.”

Besides blue-collar jobs, Burhan said that the Pakistani Canadians are working as doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and earning good names as professionals in different fields. “Whenever we have enough money, we always choose Pakistan as our destination and contribute financial support in different ways,” he said.

Recent data of the State Bank of Pakistan showed that remittances remained above two billion dollars for the eighth straight month in February. “Yet, we are facing some horrible experiences as young girls are being raped and killed. Even a mother was raped on a motorway, once considered as the safest route, in front of her children,” he said.

He said that the horrible stories make things worse. Pointing out at a recent event, he said that a judge was attacked and humiliated in his chamber by some lawyers in Islamabad. “We overseas Pakistanis were left to deal with this embarrassment, as this news was circulated by all the major news networks across the world. Resultantly, the image of the judiciary and the bar council was damaged,” he concluded.

Previous articleRiaz, Mahmood and Kohler-Cadmore hand Islamabad United first defeat
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP rejects Shehbaz’s plea to cast Senate vote from Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s plea, seeking permission to cast his vote for the Senate elections...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors till March 14

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that instructions regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travellers to Pakistan have...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to announce verdict on Senate open ballot reference on Monday

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will issue its verdict over the presidential reference on the matter of holding the upcoming Senate elections through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt conducts interprovincial police transfers under new rotation policy

The government has introduced a new rotation policy under which senior officers of the Sindh police were transferred to Lahore, according to a notification...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal claims PTI MPs in contact with PPP

KOHAT: Vowing to give a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the Senate elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday...
Read more
LAHORE

Hamza released from prison after 20 months

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz was released from prison on Saturday, three days after the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper – February 28 KHI 2021

Epaper – February 28 ISB 2021

Unequal salaries

Global effort

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.