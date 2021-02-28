World

Scores arrested as Myanmar police disperse anti-coup rally

By Agencies

YANGON: Police fired tear gas and water cannons and there were reports of gunfire Sunday in Myanmar’s largest city where another anti-coup protest was underway with scores of students and other demonstrators hauled away in police trucks.

The violence erupted early morning when medical students were marching in Yangon’s streets near the Hledan Center intersection, which has become the gathering point for protesters who then fan out to other parts of the city.

Footage showed protesters running away from police as they charged at them, and residents setting up makeshift roadblocks to slow their advance. Nearby, residents were pleading with police to release those they picked up from the street and shoved into police trucks to be taken away.

There was no immediate word on casualties. Sounds of gunfire could be heard and what appeared to be smoke grenades thrown into the crowds.

Security forces now appear to become more aggressive in using force and making arrests as the popular uprising against the February 1 military takeover gathers steam.

Myanmar’s crisis took a dramatic turn on the international stage over the weekend at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly when the country’s UN ambassador declared his loyalty to the ousted civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and called on the world to pressure the military to cede power.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun declared in an emotional speech to fellow delegates Friday that he represented Suu Kyi’s “civilian government elected by the people” and supported the fight against military rule.

MRTV, a Myanmar state-run television channel, broadcast an announcement Saturday from the Foreign Ministry that the ambassador was fired because he had abused his power and misbehaved by failing to follow the instructions of the government and betraying it.

Kyaw Moe Tun had urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the coup, and to refuse to recognize the military regime. He also called for stronger international measures to stop violence by security forces against peaceful demonstrators.

There were arrests Saturday in Myanmar’s two biggest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, where demonstrators have been hitting the streets daily to peacefully demand the restoration of the government of Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won a landslide election victory in November.

Police in Dawei, in the southeast, and Monywa, 135 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of Mandalay, also used force against protesters. Both cities, with populations of less than 200,000 each, have been seeing large demonstrations.

Nearly 800 people have been reported arrested since the coup.

The junta said it took power because last year’s polls were marred by massive irregularities. The election commission before the military seized power coup had refuted the allegation of widespread fraud. The junta dismissed the old commission’s members and appointed new ones, who on Friday annulled the election results.

Previous articleExpatriates show concerns over ‘continuous unpleasant events’ in Pakistan
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Myanmar police launch most extensive crackdown; one woman shot and wounded

YANGON: Police in Myanmar launched their most sweeping crackdown in three weeks of protests against military rule on Saturday in towns and cities across...
Read more
World

School children abducted in Nigeria’s Niger state released, governor says

MAIDUGURI: Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped from a boarding school last week in the north-central...
Read more
World

Bangladesh says under ‘no obligation’ to accept stranded Rohingya refugees

DHAKA: Bangladesh is under “no obligation” to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted...
Read more
World

Syria condemns ‘cowardly’ US air strikes on Iran-backed militias

BEIRUT: Syria said US air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President...
Read more
World

US imposes sanctions, visa bans on Saudis for journalist Khashoggi’s killing

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration announced sanctions and visa bans on Friday targeting Saudi Arabian citizens over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but...
Read more
Top Headlines

Saudi crown prince approved operation that led to Khashoggi’s death: US

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to US intelligence released...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Babar Azam’s 90 helps Karachi Kings trounce Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Karachi Kings made its top place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition’s points table by defeating Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in...

Epaper – February 28 KHI 2021

Epaper – February 28 ISB 2021

Unequal salaries

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.