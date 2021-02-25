Schools to resume five-day routine from March 1: minister

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ease coronavirus restrictions, the government on Thursday announced to restart regular five-day classes at schools from March 1.

In November, the government had shut schools and postponed exams to try to curb new infections and a rise in the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 before opening them in phases earlier this month.

“All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1,” Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood tweeted. “Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28.”

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,361 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 40,906 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 3.33 percent.

Mahmood’s tweet comes a day after National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said to have devised new rules after a “comprehensive review” of the coronavirus situation.

“Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks, condition of 50% work from home removed,” NCOC said.

“Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March 21 […] Indoor dining allowed from 15th March subject to the review on 10th March.”

The NCOC also allowed cinemas and shrines to reopen from March 15, with coronavirus guidelines in place.

“Wearing of masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured,” the body said.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on February 3, with more than 400,000 doctors and frontline healthcare workers, teachers and social workers being covered in the first phase because they run the highest risk of exposure to the contagious disease.

As per the roll-out plan, the second phase, due to start from March 1, will focus exclusively on citizens over the age of 65, who generally face a higher mortality risk from the virus, and all remaining healthcare workers, while the general public would be accommodated in the third phase.

Pakistan received its first tranche of the Sinopharm jabs, given by China as a “gift”, earlier this month. The shipment marked the first shots to be imported into the country where more than 564,077 cases of the disease have been reported since the outbreak in February last.

In addition, the government is due to receive a further 1.1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine by the end of this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced in January.