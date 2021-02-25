PM seeks plan to meet future needs of essential items

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to formulate a comprehensive plan to meet the future needs and any emergency situation with regard to prices and availability of essential items in sufficient quantity.

Chairing a review meeting on Thursday regarding prices and availability of essential items, the prime minister said that strict legal measures should be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He asserted that efforts should be made to avoid any additional burden on the poor people. He also emphasised on strengthening inter-provincial coordination to end disparity in prices of essential items.

PM Imran instructed to utilise information technology in shifting agricultural produce from field to market to make the procedure more transparent so that both farmers and consumers can get best prices. He advised to increase the number of warehouses for the storage of edible items on modern lines.