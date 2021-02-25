NATIONAL

COAS, Iraqi minister discuss steps to enhance defence collaboration

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan acknowledges sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fight against terrorism.
The chief of army staff said this during a meeting with Iraqi Defence Minister Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.
The army chief also offered all possible assistance and cooperation to Iraq in development and defence-related fields.
According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing security and stability in the region.
Last Monday, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani called on General Bajwa at GHQ. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting.
Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of the reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Staff Report

