Sports

Guptill returns to form as New Zealand edge Australia by four runs in run fest

New Zealand 219 for 7 (Guptill 97, Williamson 53, Neesham 45 not out, Kane Richardson 3-43) beat Australia 215 for 8 (Stoinis 78, Philippe 45, Sams 41, Santner 4-31) by four runs

By Agencies
Australia's Aaron Finch bats during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

DUNEDIN: Veteran batsman Martin Guptill returned to form with a blistering 97 as New Zealand held on for a nail-biting win over Australia in the second Twenty20 international in Dunedin on Thursday.

Guptill’s Black Caps set Australia a challenging target of 220 after losing the toss but were made to sweat as Australia came within four runs of victory. Both sides took advantage of University Oval’s short boundaries in a thrilling match that featured 30 sixes and 434 runs at an average of 10.9 an over.

Marcus Stoinis starred for the Australians with 78 from 37 balls but Guptill’s 97 from 50 laid the foundation for New Zealand’s win.

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner also shone amid the batting fireworks, taking four for 31, while Australian paceman Kane Richardson managed three for 43.

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham was another exceptional performer, taking two wickets in the final over when a rampant Australia needed 15 runs for victory. Neesham also scored an undefeated 45, including six sixes.

The result puts New Zealand 2-0 up in the five-match series, on the brink of a win over the world’s second-ranked Twenty20 team.

Guptill’s innings gave him the record for the most sixes in Twenty20 internationals with 132, taking him past India’s Rohit Sharma on 127.

The 34-year-old clubbed the ball over the boundary eight times, bludgeoning all comers in the Australian attack. He fell just short of his third Twenty20 century after being caught trying to hit a Daniel Sams delivery out of the ground.

STEADY WILLIAMSON:

Guptill averaged only 17 in the recent series against the West Indies and Pakistan, then managed just 11.5 in the domestic competition before picking up a hamstring injury.

Pressure on the opener intensified when he made a duck in the first match against Australia on Monday, with calls for uncapped Finn Allen to join the squad. But he answered his critics with a return to his big-hitting best, bringing up 50 off 27 balls, with eight boundaries, including four sixes.

Guptill insisted he had not changed his approach during the game-turning innings.

“I just went out and tried to do the best I could – fortunately for me it came off,” he said.

While Guptill provided fireworks at one end, Kane Williamson was steady at the other, scoring 53 off 35 balls.

Australia made a solid start in reply, despite skipper Aaron Finch continuing to struggle for runs when he was dismissed for 12.

The tourists were 87-2 at the halfway mark, with rookie batsman Josh Philippe scoring 45 from 32 balls.

He departed as part of a mid-innings collapse that saw Mitch Marsh and Ashton Agar out for first-ball ducks as Santner claimed three wickets in an over.

Stoinis and Daniel Sams came together with Australia looking shaky at 113 for six but staged a remarkable fightback, putting on a 92-run partnership that put victory in Australia’s grasp.

But the heroics from Stoinis and Sams – who scored 41 from 15 balls – were not enough to get Australia over the line.

Previous articleIndia win day-night Test in two days, England’s WTC hopes dashed
Next articlePM seeks plan to meet future needs of essential items
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India win day-night Test in two days, England’s WTC hopes dashed

AHMEDABAD: India’s Axar Patel claimed an 11-wicket match haul as they beat England by 10 wickets inside two days in the day-night third Test on...
Read more
Sports

Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer

ISLAMABAD: T20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer...
Read more
Sports

Patel claims six wickets as India take control in England Test

NEW DELHI: Axar Patel claimed six wickets as India gained the upper hand in their crucial day-night third Test against England on Wednesday, bowling out...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in 6th match

KARACHI: Chasing 197 in the final over might suggest this game was something of a humdinger. In truth, it was an error-strewn, sloppy contest that...
Read more
Sports

Peshawar Zalmi defeat Multan Sultans by six wickets

Peshawar Zalmi picked up their first points of the season with a near-perfect batting display in chase against Multan Sultans. Anchored by a Tom...
Read more
Sports

Umesh Yadav clears fitness test to join India squad: BCCI

MUMBAI: Seamer Umesh Yadav has cleared a fitness assessment and joined India’s test squad for the two tests against England in Ahmedabad, the country’s...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The Caliph-less century

AT PENPOINT When exactly did the Caliphate come to an end? The abolition by the Turkish Grand National Assembly took place on 3 March 1924,...

E-voting: the only solution to Fraud

Women’s legal literacy and the struggle against gender based violence

Institute of Nation Building (‘’INB’’)

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.