Sports

India win day-night Test in two days, England’s WTC hopes dashed

India 145 (Rohit 66, Root 5-8) and 49 for 0 (Rohit 25 not out) beat England 112 (Crawley 53, Patel 6-38) and 81 (Patel 5-32) by 10 wickets

By Agencies
Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during day two of the third PayTM test match between India and England held at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on the 25th February 2021 Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI

AHMEDABAD: India’s Axar Patel claimed an 11-wicket match haul as they beat England by 10 wickets inside two days in the day-night third Test on Thursday, dashing the tourists’ hopes of making the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in June.

On a viciously turning track, England were shot out for 81 in the second innings, their lowest ever total against India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chasing 49 for victory in the spin-dominated, low-scoring contest, India overwhelmed the target without losing a wicket to go 2-1 up in the four-Test series.

The hosts need a draw in the final Test, also in Ahmedabad from March 4, to reach the WTC final against New Zealand.

England had been on the back foot since being skittled out for 112 in their first innings on a turning track at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Joe Root and Jack Leach shone with the ball to drag the tourists back into the contest by bowling out India for 145.

The tourists, however, suffered a second batting collapse to allow the hosts to take charge again.

Earlier, resuming on 99-3, India looked on course for a handy first-innings lead but Root (5-8) and Leach (4-54) wreaked havoc with the pink ball.

Rohit Sharma top scored for India with 66 but the hosts lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs.

Patel had claimed six of the 10 English wickets in the first innings and the left-arm spinner returned to haunt them with a two-wicket first over.

Ben Stokes (25) and Root (19) offered hints of a partnership before they fell in successive overs.

Patel went on to claim 5-32, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed four batsmen en route to reaching 400 Test wickets.

England lasted 30.4 overs with all 10 batsmen falling to spin.

Previous articleThe Caliph-less century
Next articleGuptill returns to form as New Zealand edge Australia by four runs in run fest
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Guptill returns to form as New Zealand edge Australia by four runs in run fest

DUNEDIN: Veteran batsman Martin Guptill returned to form with a blistering 97 as New Zealand held on for a nail-biting win over Australia in the...
Read more
Sports

Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer

ISLAMABAD: T20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer...
Read more
Sports

Patel claims six wickets as India take control in England Test

NEW DELHI: Axar Patel claimed six wickets as India gained the upper hand in their crucial day-night third Test against England on Wednesday, bowling out...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in 6th match

KARACHI: Chasing 197 in the final over might suggest this game was something of a humdinger. In truth, it was an error-strewn, sloppy contest that...
Read more
Sports

Peshawar Zalmi defeat Multan Sultans by six wickets

Peshawar Zalmi picked up their first points of the season with a near-perfect batting display in chase against Multan Sultans. Anchored by a Tom...
Read more
Sports

Umesh Yadav clears fitness test to join India squad: BCCI

MUMBAI: Seamer Umesh Yadav has cleared a fitness assessment and joined India’s test squad for the two tests against England in Ahmedabad, the country’s...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

COAS, Iraqi minister discuss steps to enhance defence collaboration

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan acknowledges sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fight against terrorism. The chief...

PM seeks plan to meet future needs of essential items

Guptill returns to form as New Zealand edge Australia by four runs in run fest

India win day-night Test in two days, England’s WTC hopes dashed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.