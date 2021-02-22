Opinion

Senate competition

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The Senate elections were started in Pakistan. According to the today’s news PMLN led forward of two seats than PTI. We can observe that PMLN is getting more votes and might be on the top. The different parliamentarian would like to vote their political. However, a news came that some parliamentarians are still in jail. And recently Fawad Chaudhary said that PPP is against open ballot to keep up vote purchase. Actually this act seems to be common as I have observed political parties. In the votes mostly people do misunderstanding with their opposed people and win elections in an unjustified manner. Therefore, the government of Pakistan should provide equal rights to all members especially in times of Senate elections in Pakistan.
Barkatullah
Turbat

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRemembering Dr Agha Saeed
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Remembering Dr Agha Saeed

And now he belongs to the ages. That characterization celebrates the death of Professor Dr. Agha Saeed, a giant in Islamic and political scholarship....
Read more
Comment

DNA in Rape cases

The virus of rape has turned itself into an epidemic.  This can be observed from the available statistics. There are at least 11 rape...
Read more
Comment

Rape as a weapon of war

My heart starting aching and horrors ran inside my scratched soul when I heard news of the abduction and alleged rape attempt of a...
Read more
Comment

Why the anxiety for an open ballot in the Senate?

The Senate elections have entered their final phase to hit a sixer on a full toss after the Prime Minister was reportedly assured of...
Read more
Editorials

Justice must be seen to be done

The Supreme Court of Pakistan should not have indicated so baldly which way the wind was blowing by the remarks of the judges on...
Read more
Editorials

Myanmar protests

The Myanmar military has found that it has had a harder task than it probably thought it had when it overthrew the elected government...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Why the anxiety for an open ballot in the Senate?

The Senate elections have entered their final phase to hit a sixer on a full toss after the Prime Minister was reportedly assured of...

Lewis Gregory stars as Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 3 wickets in PSL clash

Justice must be seen to be done

Myanmar protests

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.