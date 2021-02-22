Senate competition

The Senate elections were started in Pakistan. According to the today’s news PMLN led forward of two seats than PTI. We can observe that PMLN is getting more votes and might be on the top. The different parliamentarian would like to vote their political. However, a news came that some parliamentarians are still in jail. And recently Fawad Chaudhary said that PPP is against open ballot to keep up vote purchase. Actually this act seems to be common as I have observed political parties. In the votes mostly people do misunderstanding with their opposed people and win elections in an unjustified manner. Therefore, the government of Pakistan should provide equal rights to all members especially in times of Senate elections in Pakistan.

Barkatullah

Turbat

