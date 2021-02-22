Remembering Dr Agha Saeed

And now he belongs to the ages. That characterization celebrates the death of Professor Dr. Agha Saeed, a giant in Islamic and political scholarship. Dr. Agha Saeed was an author, political philosopher, social scientist, a statesman, scholar activist and a gemstone in the American Muslim community. I knew him for four thrilling decades. Words inevitably cheapen the impeccability of his character and accomplishments. His legacy lives as much in the heart as in the head. He was an institution by himself. He was a great friend of voiceless people and a fearless advocate of human rights and human dignity. He was an icon of fair and balanced scholarship and certainly one of the most recognizable experts on the subject of Kashmir and Palestine. Dr. Saeed was a graduate in Political Science from University of Punjab, Pakistan. He earned his MA and PhD in Rhetoric from University of California at Berkeley. He was also an exchange scholar at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Dr. Saeed was the Founder and Chairman of American Muslim Alliance and founding President of the Pakistan American Democratic Forum. He was the founding Coordinator, American Muslim Task Force on Civil Rights and Elections and Coordinator, California Civil Rights Alliance. Also, Founding Chair, American Muslim Political Coordination Council. Dr Saeed was the producer and host of Global Forum TV, focusing on examining major world issues from a Muslim perspective. Dr. Saeed led the successful campaign against the USA Patriot Act that resulted in the California State Resolution SJR10 against the USA PATRIOT act. In 2000 and 2004, Dr. Saeed is the author of: 1. Pakistan in its Own Mirror: Elite Autobiographies and National Consciousness 2. Syncretic Self-Understanding of South Asian Muslims: Texts and Contexts.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai

Lahore

