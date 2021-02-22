NATIONAL

Imran to leave for maiden Sri Lanka visit tomorrow

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (tomorrow).

This will be Khan’s first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming the office of prime minister in August 2018. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet.

The premier is visiting the country on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, Khan will hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Rajapaksa, and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, officials familiar with the situation said.

Bilateral talks would cover issues of trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science and technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism. Key regional and international issues would also be discussed, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.

“During the visit, the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliame­n­tary Friendship Associa­tion will be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges bet­ween the two countries,” the statement added.

Khan will also participate in a joint “Trade and Investment Conference”.

As Sri Lanka prepares to welcome Khan, several members of the country’s Muslim minority expressed hope for him to take up their concerns during talks with government officials.

Muslims make up nearly 10 per cent of the country’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist. The Indian Ocean island was torn for decades by a civil war between separatists from the mostly Hindu Tamil minority and the Sinhala Buddhist-dominated government.

The government stamped out the rebellion some 11 years ago.

However, in recent years, Buddhist hardliners, led by the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or “Buddhist Power Force” — a Sinhalese Buddhist nationalist group — have stoked hostility against Muslims, saying influences from the Middle East had made Sri Lanka’s Muslims more conservative and isolated.

In 2018, scores of mosques, Muslim homes and businesses were destroyed as Buddhist mobs ran amok for three days in Kandy, the central highlands district.

Representatives of the nation’s Muslims said that they were banking on the “great Muslim leader” to “speak on our behalf.”

“The community wishes to welcome a great Muslim leader who is coming as his country’s prime minister for the first time. He is in a vantage position to speak on behalf of the Sri Lankan Muslims,” NM Ameen, president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, told Arab News.

“Prime Minister Khan must use his visit to assist in our struggles for human rights, justice and accountability for all in Sri Lanka,” Shreen Saroor, women’s rights activist and co-founder of the Women’s Action Network, said.

Previous articleNets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row
Next articleSchool closed in Thatta after nine students contract coronavirus
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Isa’s request for larger bench referred to top judge

ISLAMABAD: Announcing its verdict on petitions seeking a larger bench to review a majority judgement in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, the Supreme Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISPR chief addresses press conference

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. The chief military spokesperson is briefing...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC tribunal admits Rashid’s appeal against Senate nomination rejection

ISLAMABAD: The election tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday approved for hearing a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Thatta water supply reference adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in Thatta water supply scheme reference involving former president and Pakistan People's Party...
Read more
NATIONAL

200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against over 200 people for attacking the offices of the Jang media group in the metropolis on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Militants kill four women activists in N Waziristan: police

PESHAWAR: A group of suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying women activists from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the North Waziristan district on Monday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

200 booked for attacking Jang offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police have registered a case against over 200 people for attacking the offices of the Jang media group in the metropolis on...

Militants kill four women activists in N Waziristan: police

Tribunal rejects nomination of PTI candidate for Senate

PPP wins Tharparkar by-election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.