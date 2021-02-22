Imran to leave for maiden Sri Lanka visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (tomorrow).

This will be Khan’s first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming the office of prime minister in August 2018. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet.

The premier is visiting the country on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, Khan will hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Rajapaksa, and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, officials familiar with the situation said.

Bilateral talks would cover issues of trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science and technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism. Key regional and international issues would also be discussed, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.

“During the visit, the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliame­n­tary Friendship Associa­tion will be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges bet­ween the two countries,” the statement added.

Khan will also participate in a joint “Trade and Investment Conference”.