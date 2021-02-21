CITY

NAB to probe ‘illegal appointments’ in Sindh education department

KARACHI: Following the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into allegedly illegal appointments in the provincial education department.

The agency has sought a record of appointments made in the education department since 1989. Credentials of the teachers and technicians along with the National Identity Cards (NICs) have also been sought.

It has also asked for the record of the officials responsible for the “illegal” appointments and also directed the department to inform what, if any, action was taken against them.

The high court had given a deadline to the concerned authorities for completing an investigation into the scam.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh had chided NAB officials over failure to complete the probe within the time frame.

NAB had opened the investigation in 2017.

