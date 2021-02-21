Riaz, Sammy rejoin Peshawar Zalmi after successful Covid-19 appeal

ISLAMABAD: Wahab Riaz and Darren Sammy were allowed to rejoin their Peshawar Zalmi team in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) after their appeal against a quarantine for breaching Covid-19 protocols was accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The team […] has thanked the PSL Event Technical Committee for accepting their appeal,” the board said on Sunday.

“They have further assured [that] protocols will be followed and respected as everyone wants the PSL to succeed.”

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Riaz and the team’s head coach Sammy breached the team’s bio-secure bubble on Friday night when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble.

But they rejoined the team following two negative Covid-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee.

Later Sunday, Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar won the toss against Riaz and put Peshawar in to bat.