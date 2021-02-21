Sports

Riaz, Sammy rejoin Peshawar Zalmi after successful Covid-19 appeal

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Wahab Riaz and Darren Sammy were allowed to rejoin their Peshawar Zalmi team in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) after their appeal against a quarantine for breaching Covid-19 protocols was accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The team […] has thanked the PSL Event Technical Committee for accepting their appeal,” the board said on Sunday.

“They have further assured [that] protocols will be followed and respected as everyone wants the PSL to succeed.”

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Riaz and the team’s head coach Sammy breached the team’s bio-secure bubble on Friday night when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble.

But they rejoined the team following two negative Covid-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee.

Later Sunday, Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar won the toss against Riaz and put Peshawar in to bat.

Previous articleNAB to probe ‘illegal appointments’ in Sindh education department
Next articleCovid-19 deaths exceeds 12,600
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Mani wants India visa assurance for T20 World Cup by March

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday said he will demand the International Cricket Council (ICC) shift the T20 World Cup...
Read more
Sports

No chance of Adelaide ‘disaster’ repeat in pink ball test: India’s Pujara

NEW DELHI: India suffered a dramatic batting collapse the last time they played a pink ball test in Australia but top order batsman Cheteshwar...
Read more
Sports

Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 7 wickets in PSL opener

KARACHI: Karachi Kings won the opening match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Quetta Gladiators at Karachi's National Stadium...
Read more
Sports

Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a lesson in Grand Slam tennis as she cruised to a 6-4 6-3 win to secure her second...
Read more
Sports

Kohli says he suffered from depression

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has revealed that he struggled with depression and felt like the “loneliest guy in the world” after...
Read more
Sports

Player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of opening ceremony: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that a player from a franchise featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Daska by-election: Maryam renews vote fraud claims

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz renewed on Sunday claims of vote fraud during a by-election for a National Assembly (NA)...

Mani wants India visa assurance for T20 World Cup by March

Alvi says France’s ‘Islamist separatism’ bill discriminatory

Miscreants set fire to polling station during Thar by-election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.