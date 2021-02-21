Man accused of inciting violence during Daska by-election arrested

SIALKOT: Punjab police on Sunday arrested Hamza Butt on a charge of inciting violence during a by-election in Daska Tehsil of Sialkot on Friday which killed two people and injured three.

One of the victims was reported to be a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while the other belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). A PTI polling agent was also among the injured, reports suggested.

Police said two other suspects — Khalid Bagri and Javed Butt — nominated in the first information report (FIR) are on pre-arrest bail.

The case was registered at Bambanwala police station on February 19.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also taken notice of the incident. In a tweet, Buzdar said those involved in the shooting incident “will be arrested as soon as possible and punished strictly according to the law”.

He had added that he has demanded an investigation report from the inspector general of police. “Prompt action will be taken against the accused,” he had said.