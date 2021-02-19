NATIONAL

ATC to indict Osama Satti murder accused on March 3

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad

By News Desk

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing Osama Satti murder case on Friday decided to indict the five accused policemen in the case on March 3.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The postmortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The court after ordering to provide copies of the indictment to the accused decided to charge frame on the next hearing that is scheduled to take place on March 3.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the premier prayed for the departed soul. He regretted the despicable incident and assured the father of Osama Satti of complete justice.

